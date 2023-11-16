Shrek superfan splits TikTok with insane forehead ‘tattoo’

A Shrek superfan has split TikTok with an absurd forehead “tattoo” of the Shrek logo which has many asking if it’s even real.

Tattoos are a near-permanent decision. Thus, when someone gets a rather unordinary piece of art on their body for life, it leaves much of the world in disbelief at their choices. Especially if it’s a large tattoo on your forehead, one highlighting the name of a particular ogre.

A TikToker, Ana Stanskovsky, recently went viral for a fake tattoo of her boyfriend’s name in large font on her forehead, which sparked plenty of debate if it ever is a good idea to get your partner’s name inked.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

And it seems others are taking inspiration, as a Shrek superfan has stunned TikTok with an insane forehead tattoo, although it’s dubious if this one is real too.

Posted by TikToker Will Thomson a tattoo artist and self-described “professional roaster”, the clip sees him tattoo a man’s forehead with a massive Shrek logo soundtracked by Smash Mouth’s All-Star, which was of course famously in the first Shrek film.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Naturally, this attracted a lot of attention, particularly comments questioning if the Shrek forehead tattoo was real. Not too surprising since TikTok had been recently spoofed by another similar prank.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“Surely not?” one commenter wrote in speculation. But others decided to go with the hilarity of the tattoo. “Tattoos are cheaper than therapy,” a viewer joked, with another writing, “Shrek is love, Shrek is life.”

Unfortunately, Will hasn’t yet confirmed if it truly is a real tattoo, however, his TikTok page is filled with memes and parodies of tattoo advice videos, so the chances of the Shrek tattoo just being a parody are pretty high.