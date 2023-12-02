Shoppers furious after discovering clothes that are “designed to fade”

A shocked shopper has taken to Reddit after discovering their newly bought shirt was “designed to fade” and it turns out they’re not the first to be fooled.

Buying new clothes can be a fun and exciting way to revamp your closet and treat yourself to something nice.

But be sure to check the tag for all care instructions before buying something you might later regret.

Now, one disappointed buyer has hopped onto Reddit after missing this vital step and discovering the print on their new shirt was “specifically designed to fade.”

Article continues after ad

‘Hushrai’ posted to the subreddit mildlyinfuriating, writing, “Just found out my new shirt is designed to fade over time. I specifically bought this shirt because the color was nice.”

Article continues after ad

Including a picture of the shirt, Hushrai showed the tag that came with it; “This garment has been specifically designed to fade over time. The dye in this garment may transfer to itself or other objects. Avoid making contact with light surfaces and wash separately.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

And it turns out Hushrai isn’t the first to accidentally purchase a fading garment, with fellow Redditors taking to the comments to share their own tales of misfortune.

Article continues after ad

“Had the same crap with black shorts I bought for my partner online. No mention of fading on the website,” account ‘RedditGoneToTrash’ wrote. “When we got them they had a similar notice and are now grey and look awful after 2 washes. They didn’t even ‘fade’ evenly.”

Article continues after ad

Redditor ‘conmanmurphy’, however, was less convinced by the purposeful intention of the fading garment; “That just feels like a way to positively spin ‘ We made a crap product!’”

Article continues after ad

Next time you’re out shopping for clothes, check the design labels carefully. And in the meantime, be sure to check out all the latest entertainment news on our page here.