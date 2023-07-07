Scrabble pro plays vulgar word during $60K Scrabble Championship Finals

Scrabble pro Ben Schoenbrun used a vulgar word to help him advance through a Championship Finals event with a $60,000 prize.

A North American Scrabble group recently hosted a World Cup 2023 tournament in Albany, New York. The 31-game Championship brought several Scrabble pros together for a grand prize that totaled $60,000.

Notably, the event kicked off late last month on June 30 and lasted through July 4. Several professionals participated, each one bringing their A-game to the word game-centric festivities.

Article continues after ad

During the event, one contestant called on the power of profanity, spelling out an obscenity to keep their momentum going. And interestingly, they ended up winning that match and advancing to the next round.

Scrabble pro uses vulgar word during Championship match

In a World Cup match against Lukeman Owolabi, Scrabble pro Ben Schoenbrun resorted to spelling out what some may consider a rather unusual obscenity.

After Lukeman wrapped up his play of the word “enabler,” one of the match’s announcers noted that Ben would “be forced to make a tough decision” because of the “fun, interesting play” ahead of him. That play involved the word, “f***wit.”

Article continues after ad

Ben played the word as predicted, with the announcer once more chiming in to add that instances like this are why the Scrabble tournaments stream on YouTube instead of Twitch. “Twitch has asked us not to play profanity such as this on stream…”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

The play in question begins around the 1:27:53 mark in the video below:

After playing the vulgar word, Scrabble Championship contestant Ben Schoenbrun went on to win the match against Lukeman Owolabi.

Much later in the stream, Schoenbrun is shown coming out on top in the tournament as a whole. This victory made him a first-time Champion in the World Cup Scrabble competition.