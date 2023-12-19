Rihanna gives cryptic response about releasing new music in 2024

During a red carpet event, Rihanna gave a cryptic response about releasing music in 2024.

Rihanna last released an album with 2016’s Anti, which featured such standout songs as “Love on the Brain,” “Kiss It Better,” and the global smash “Work,” featuring Drake.

Defining the 2000s and mid-2010s, Rihanna churned out countless hits, from “Umbrella” to “We Found Love,” “S&M,” and “Diamonds.” While she previously released albums on a nearly yearly cycle, the latest stretch since Anti is her longest drought to date.

But now, it appears new Riri music could very well be on the horizon after nearly eight long years.

Youtube: NFL Rihanna performs at the 2023 Super Bowl

Rihanna’s cryptic response to releasing new music could mean anything

During a Fenty x Puma launch in LA on December 18, pop singer Rihanna spoke with High Snobiety about what her plans and ambitions for 2024 might entail. When asked about potentially releasing new music, she gave the most cryptic answer she possibly could.

“I mean, I can’t tell you everything,” she said, playing coy. “It’s giving crystal ball.”

Fans were understandably split on the matter. Many took her words at face value, believing that she will release new music next year.

“I didn’t hear a no though… but let’s not get our hopes up,” mentioned a fan.

“There’s hope,” said another.

“It’s gonna be lit as usual,” predicted another Twitter/X user.

CVman021 wrote, “When she does officially come back with an album, it will be definitely worth the wait I’m sure.”

Others, however, were not convinced.

“So she’s not releasing new music,” wrote on fan.

“Been asking her the same thing for years now and she finding new answers now like ‘it’s giving crystal ball,'” another said.

A third chimed in, “She’s been saying she was gonna drop new music forever.”

“I feel like she lowkey retired from the music industry,” lamented another.

Rihanna hasn’t totally been out of the musical limelight for the past eight years. In 2023, she performed the halftime show at the Super Bowl, at which she revealed she was pregnant. She performed her usual hits like “Where Have You Been,” “Only Girl,” “We Found Love,” and “Rude Boy.”

The singer also performed at the 2023 Oscars, taking the stage with a sterling performance of “Lift Me Up,” from the Black Panther: Wakanda soundtrack.

For more entertainment news, keep it locked to Dexerto.