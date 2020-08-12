Rewatch shroud's return Twitch stream: full VoD & highlights

On August 11, Michael ‘shroud’ Grzesiek revealed he would finally be returning to Twitch — here’s how you can watch back the historic return to Twitch.

In 2019, shroud became an exclusive Mixer streamer, following in the footsteps of Tyler ‘Ninja’ Blevins to secure a big-money payout to leave Twitch.

The fee was rumored to be in the region of $10 million — a fee that was paid out in full by Mixer following its collapse — and now, after a couple of months on the sidelines, shroud is back to where he made his name.

Shroud’s first stream on Twitch took place on August 12, and here’s how you can watch it back.

Time of shroud’s first Twitch stream back

Shroud made the official announcement late on August 11, with a short video of highlights, simply saying “I’m coming home.”

If you were interested in watching the first stream, the FPS legend revealed that he would be kicking things off on August 12 at 11 AM PST.

Tomorrow. 11AM PST. — Michael Grzesiek (@shroud) August 11, 2020

That means you could have tuned in at the following times on August 12, depending on your timezone:

11am (PST)

1pm (CT)

2pm (ET)

7pm (BST)

4am (AEST)

However, if you weren't able to catch the momentous occasion live in the moment, it couldn't be easier to catch up on shroud's return to Twitch.

Shroud’s Twitch stream

Luckily for shroud, there was no building of a new channel like he had to face with Mixer — instead, he returned to his old Twitch channel which already boasts over 7m followers, and a ‘Subscribe’ button ready to let people in.

We’ve embedded the stream here for your convenience. You can click through and catch up on the near eight-hour VOD below.

What was shroud playing?

Throughout his entire broadcast, shroud stuck exclusively to Valorant. While early rumors suggested he'd be dropping into Warzone or even trying the new Rogue Company, he stuck with Riot's tactical FPS for almost eight hours on end.

The majority of his return stream consisted of him and four friends all in a queue together in the game's Immortal rank. This competitive display saw a whopping 516,289 concurrent viewers enter the stream at its peak. On average, over 200,000 were glued to their screens for the first Twitch stream since his move to Mixer.