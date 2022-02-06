Retired CSGO pro Pashabiceps wins first MMA fight with second round knockout

Retired CSGO pro Jaroslaw ‘pashaBiceps’ Jarzabkowski won his MMA debut with a knockout in the second round with a different kind of headshot than Counter-Strike players are used to.

Pasha was a part of the infamous Polish player group the Golden Five, who took Virtus.Pro to the top as one of the best Counter-Strike teams in the world from 2014 to 2018.

After stepping away from CSGO, Pasha decided to give MMA a shot, and had his first bout on February 5. He faced Polish bodybuilder Michal ‘Owca WK’ Owczarzak as part of the HIGH league — a celebrity fighting tournament, and things went well for the former esport pro.

Papito steps into the octagon

During the weigh-in Pasha sported a decal of the AWP sniper rifle on his chest, which proved very appropriate for how the fight turned out.

As you can see in the clip above, Pasha connected with a serious right hand to end the first round that left OWCA reeling, and barely able to stand.

Come round 2, Pasha was apparently ready to frag out, and quickly went for the kill shot with a brutal jab that sent his opponent tumbling, and finished things off with a left hook right to OWCA’s head.

The bodybuilder signaled he was done, and just like that Pasha’s first MMA fight was in the books.

ALL THE WAY FROM CS

RESPECT PAPITO @paszaBiceps pic.twitter.com/3MU4wW8iap — Gabriel Toledo (@FalleNCS) February 5, 2022

+7 fpl 1 game and go watch @paszaBiceps debut — Sasha (@s1mpleO) February 5, 2022

Players like FalleN, s1mple, and even the official CSGO Twitter account all gave a shoutout to the CS Legend before, during, and after his fighting debut.

There’s no doubt that Pasha’s fight even generated more hype than the Finals of the BLAST Premier Spring Group Stage that same day, either.

With a decisive first win under his belt, it remains to be seen who the FPS legend will face next, but one thing’s for sure: the entire CSGO world will be in his corner going forward