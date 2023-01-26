CSGO icon pashaBiceps to make MMA debut: “May the headshots be with me”

Polish influencer and former CS:GO player Jarosław ‘pashaBiceps’ Jarząbkowski has revealed that he will participate in his first MMA fight soon.

The former CS:GO professional is slated to make his MMA debut on March 18 as part of the HIGH League freak fight gala, which sees a slew of Polish celebrities and influencers take part in combat sports fights.

It remains unclear who pashaBiceps’ opponent for this fight will be. In February 2022, he beat Michal ‘OwcaWK’ Owczarzak, a Polish influencer and body-builder, in just two rounds in another HIGH League event. It was a “dirty boxing” fight, which means that fighters were not using standard boxing gloves.

The upcoming HIGH League gala will take place at Spodek Arena, the iconic venue that stages every year the playoffs of IEM Katowice. It was in this arena where pashaBiceps won the ESL Major Series One Katowice 2014 Major after his team, Virtus.pro, beat Ninjas in Pyjamas in the final.

pashaBiceps was one of the best AWPers during the early years of CS:GO, making HLTV.org’s top 20 player of the year ranking in 2013 (No.19) and 2014 (No.3). He also attracted a huge following because of his impressive physical form, which helped break the stereotypes normally associated with gamers, and his joyful personality.

In 2020, he officially retired as a player and joined Team Liquid a streamer, representing the North American organization until August 2022. He won $577,382 throughout his CS:GO career, according to Esports Earnings, which makes him 45th on the game’s list of all-time earners.