PRISM Project reveals Jun Akane and Yuki Kitashiro in first male VTuber gen

It’s been barely a month since PRISM Project dropped their first group of new VTubers in 18 months. Now they’re dropping their second for 2023 with Gen 6’s reveal on June 3. Two new male agents ⁠in June Akane and Yuki Kitashiro — a first for the agency ⁠— will debut on June 9.

PRISM Project went 18 months between debuting their last stretch of generations, taking a year following their partnership with Sony Music Entertainment Japan to reveal Gen 5.

Less than two months on, the Japan-based English VTuber agency is pushing forward with Generation 6, and its first “male-presenting” VTubers since PRISM’s founding in 2021.

Jun Akane and Yuki Kitashiro, a boisterous buccaneer and an icy magician respectively, are the duo making up this new frontier.

The two were selected from PRISM Project’s general audition across 2022 ⁠— the same which led them to recruit Ami Amame, Lana Shikami, and Kou Tsubana two months ago.

With a “with a particular eye towards identifying talents with the potential to push the boundaries of what virtual talents can achieve, in both the online and offline entertainment industries,” PRISM hopes their first male-presenting generation can achieve success similar to NIJISANJI’s Luxiem boom, or Hololive’s STARS EN expansion.

The duo will debut on June 9 at 7PM PT / 10PM ET in a rally format. You can catch the streams on both their YouTube channels.