Priest claims he went to hell and saw demons singing Rihanna song

A priest went viral on TikTok after saying he went to hell and saw demons singing a Rihanna song to torture people.

The priest, Gerald Johnson, claimed that he temporarily died in 2016 after a heart attack, and visited hell before he came back to life.

“My spirit left my physical body,” he explained in a viral TikTok video with over 4 millions views. “I thought I was going upward, because I thought that I had done so much good in this lifetime and helped so many people, and made so many decisions that were Godly decisions.

“But as opposed to me going up, I went down. I went literally into the center of the Earth. That’s where Hell is.'”

After entering hell, Gerald said he was faced with cruel punishments, like being tormented with demonic renditions of Rihanna’s ‘Umbrella’ and Bobby McFerrin’s ‘Don’t Worry Be Happy.’

“It just blew me away,” the priest said, adding: “Every lyric to every song is to torment you [for] the fact that you didn’t worship God through music when you were on the Earth… you chose to worship Satan by repeating the lyrics that he inspired to come into the Earth.”

He concluded the 5-minute video, by explaining how he ended up escaping the fiery depths: “I lifted up out of Hell, and I came back on the Earth.”

As the comment section for the TikTok is turned off, people took to Twitter to share their reactions to Gerald Johnson’s video.

“DEFINITELY sounds like he was actually in Heaven,” user Eugene_Scott wrote.

“Worried about Rihanna when HE is the one who ended up in HELL?” user mmdisney200 tweeted.

“The hell DJ needs a raise for immaculate taste,” user ktlnlighter quipped.

At the time of writing, Rihanna has not responded to the priest’s claims.