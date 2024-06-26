Who is Harry Daniels? TikToker goes viral singing to celebrities

TikToker Harry Daniels has had some serious celebrity encounters and continues to go viral by singing artists their song lyrics.

Harry Daniels has gone viral on TikTok time after time for somehow finding the whereabouts of famous musicians so he can sing their song lyrics to them.

From Katy Perry to Big Sean, JoJo Siwa and even Fantasia, the TikToker has encountered plenty of celebs since he began his shtick about two years ago. Whether it’s backstage, on the red carpet, at a festival, or on the sidewalk — he seems to always have an ‘in.’

He has 1.5M TikTok followers and counting. When he’s not serenading artists with their own lyrics, he’s singing to other celebrities like actress Anne Hathaway and TikToker Charli D’Amelio.

Article continues after ad

While fans know him for his out-of-key singing, he’s gained praise from many for his “iconic” content.

In one of his viral TikToks, which gained over 27M views, “the moment we’ve all been waiting for” happened, and he met singer and dancer JoJo Siwa.

Article continues after ad

During their encounter, Harry sang JoJo’s song ‘Karma.’ She reacted by dancing to the chorus with her viral choreography and encouraged him to “sing it.”

Harry also had the chance to meet the one and only ‘Nasty’ girl, Tinashe. As he embraced her while she was dining at a restaurant, Harry sang, “I’ve been a nasty girl, nasty.”

Article continues after ad

He was even given access to US President Joe Biden and sang him a Lana Del Rey song. Though his notes were pitchy, the President smiled and shook his hand.

Harry is now signed with the talent agency UTA [United Talent Agency] so he can further market his brand and create new connections within the industry.