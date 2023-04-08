Police officer woos TikTok users with her beauty and goes viral
Police officer and content creator Alexa Narvaez won over the users of TikTok with her selfies and videos showing off her various outfits.
TikTok video from the alexaaa_narvaez account went viral. The 6-second clip consists of Narvaez smiling for the camera and showing herself off in a standard Colombian police officer uniform.
Her smile and figure seemingly captured the hearts of TikTok users as it has over 3 million views and more than 5000 people left comments under the video.
The woman has plenty of videos on her account consisting of her dancing or showing the viewers different outfits, and a few of them suggest that Officer Narvaez has a keen interest in motorbikes.
Police officer goes viral thanks to her stunning looks
The comment sections under Narvaez’s more popular videos are full of heart emojis, compliments, and some seriously hilarious attempts at flirting.
Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more.
“I would get a speeding ticket every week,” exclaims one TikTok user. While another one comments: “I think I need to get detained.”
Yet another comment reads: “I have been a bad bad boy, and I need to be taken away.”
The viral Colombian police officer also has an Instagram page that boasts an impressive 1 million followers and tens of thousands of likes under every post.
For more viral videos and stories surrounding TikTok, be sure to check out the corresponding category on Dexerto.