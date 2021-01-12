 How to watch PogChamps 3 chess tournament: stream, schedule, results
PogChamps 3 chess tournament announced ft. Mr Beast, Pokimane, xQc, more

Published: 12/Jan/2021 5:16

by Brad Norton
PogChamps 3 graphic
Chess.com

Chess

PogChamps 3 has officially been revealed as Grandmaster Hikaru’s major chess tournament is lined up for its biggest run yet with internet celebrities like Mr Beast and Pokimane joining the fun.

With chess having taken over much of streaming culture throughout 2020, the exceedingly popular PogChamps event is back for its third iteration. With tens of thousands often on the line and some of the biggest streamers taking part, it has quickly become a must-watch tournament.

Five months later after the second event and the next big chess tournament has just been locked in. The biggest streamers and a handful of mainstream celebs will be coached up by an array of accomplished chess players.

From when the action gets underway to every name signed up thus far, we’ve got you covered. Here’s everything you need to know about the PogChamps 3 chess tournament.

PogChamps 3: Chess tournament format

PogChamps 3 graphic
Chess.com
The third PogChamps event is all set for February 14.

The popular chess event has just been announced but we’re still a while off from the first games. PogChamps 3 won’t be kicking off until February 14 this time around.

While the first two tournaments featured $50,000 prize pools each, things are being turned up a notch for the third iteration. $100,000 is on the line with Chess.com also matching up to $100,000 in donations for charitable organizations.

If the event follows an identical structure to its previous run, we should have a rough idea on how things will unfold. PogChamps 2 kicked off with an 11-day group stage before advancing through a five-day playoff bracket. There’s no reason to believe PogChamps 3 will buck this trend. However, we’ll be sure to update you if that’s the case.

PogChamps 3 graphic
Chess.com
Many accomplished chess players will be coaching up the big names involved.

Given the global nature of the chess tournament, this event will be played online once again. Competitors will be joining the broadcast from the comfort of their homes. 

Additionally, you’ll be able to tune in from a variety of platforms. PogChamps 3 is set to go live across Twitch, YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, and more to be announced soon.

PogChamps 3: Invited players & talent

PogChamps 3 graphic
Chess.com
PogChamps 3 features some of the biggest Twitch streamers alongside mainstream celebs.

From the biggest social media personalities to mainstream celebrities, more big names are getting involved this time around than ever before.

You’ve got rappers mixing it up with Hollywood actors and Twitch streamers alike. All the while, chess superstars will be coaching their chosen players and providing commentary for the event as well. Below is an up to date list of every name locked in for PogChamps 3 thus far.

Confirmed Players
Mr Beast
Pokimane
Myth
xQc
MoistCr1TiKaL
Ludwig
Logic
CodeMiko
Daniel Negreanu
Michelle Khare
Rainn Wilson

 

Confirmed Coaches & Commentators
GM Hikaru
Levy Rozman
Anna Rudolf
Alexandra Botez
Andrea Botez
Daniel Naroditsky
Nemo
Daniel Rensch
