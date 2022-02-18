Plane spotting stream BigJetTV goes viral on YouTube as Storm Eunice rages

A plane-spotting stream has gone insanely viral as hundreds of thousands of viewers tuned in to watch airplanes attempt to land at London Heathrow airport during a raging Storm Eunice on February 18.

Storm Eunice brought insane, gale-force winds to the UK and Europe from the central Atlantic, one of the biggest storms many have seen for decades.

While residents strap down and prepare for the storm, hoping that their belongings stay safe, BigJetTV has taken advantage and is pulling in viewers the world over as they follow huge jet planes attempting to land at Heathrow airport in London, England.

BigJetTV viral Heathrow stream

The stream has reached over 180,000 live viewers and counting as the YouTube channel makes national news and is going increasingly viral across the entire internet.

The channel has gained over 15,000 subscribers on Friday, February 18 alone, but expect that number to rocket even more, as BigJetTV’s enthusiastic commentary makes each landing even more fun than the last.