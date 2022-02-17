TikTok star with Down Syndrome goes viral with iconic New York Fashion Week appearance

A TikTok star with Down Syndrome has gone viral on the platform after making history with her New York Fashion Week appearance.

Sarah Carolyn and her sister Emily have a huge following on TikTok, with almost 3 million followers at the time of writing.

They’ve picked up 93m likes in their videos together, creating a bunch of content around their lives together as well as discussing Emily’s Down Syndrome.

In February 2022, Sarah and Emily made history by moving from TikTok to the catwalk, and they’ve gone insanely viral off the back of it.

With new York Fashion Week taking place between February 11-16, Sarah and Emily made their monumental appearance on February 15.

Advertisement

Read More: Viral TikTok launches 66 year old Fortnite creator to 200k YouTube subs overnight

Noting that Emily was the youngest teen to ever walk at New York Fashion Week, the duo picked up well over 2 million views just from their video on the catwalk. Emily even got to pick her own outfit for the walk, choosing whatever she would be most comfortable wearing.

She looks absolutely delighted walking out with her sister, and with the amount of support they’ve received, it’s hard not to see why.

Click here if TikTok doesn’t load

In the comments, Sarah explained why the moment was so big for them. “We are breaking centuries worth of barriers + expectations that lie within the fashion industry,” she said. “Expectations that you just look, walk and dress a certain way. Well, that’s what we are changing. The everyday person is worthy of walking this runway.”

Advertisement

The experience was no doubt a memorable one for this TikTok duo, and who knows — it may lead to even bigger opportunities for Sarah and Emily.