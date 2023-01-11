Pikachu remains Pokemon fan-favorite as trainers reveal most-searched monsters

Google search data reveals which countries prefer certain Pokemon, though Pikachu remains the fan-favorite pocket monster.

Since the beloved franchise’s inception over 20 years ago, Pikachu has more or less served as the face of the brand. It makes sense given the character’s prominence across Pokemon’s long-running anime series.

The bright yellow creature has even starred in his own live-action film, Detective Pikachu, further cementing his status as Pokemon’s figurehead.

But this particular little monster isn’t the only one that fans around the world have a special affinity towards. As recent search data demonstrates, quite a few countries look elsewhere when searching for Pokemon.

Article continues after ad

Google data shows Pikachu is the favorite among Pokemon fans

Content creator Patterrz recently shared a map showcasing the “most popular Pokemon around the world.” EnterTheToyZone designed the map based on Google search data.

According to the compiled data, Pikachu reigns supreme in most countries, including many in South America, Africa, and the Middle East.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

The detailed map reveals a few search-based surprises, though. For instance, Mew and Mewtwo pop up quite a number of times; neighboring territories Afghanistan, Bahrain, and Kuwait seems to especially love Mew.

Charizard constitutes another favored pocket monster, appearing the most in searches for regions such as the UK, Portugal, the Czech Republic, and Singapore.

Article continues after ad

Eevee receives a fair amount of love around the world, too, as Finland, Israel, and Estonia search for this particular species of Pokemon the most.

Thus, while Pikachu clearly dominates as the favorite Pokemon, a wide variety of other creatures have earned their spot in the limelight, as well.

With Pikachu and Ash’s story coming to an end in the anime, it’ll be interesting to see if the status quo changes in the years ahead.