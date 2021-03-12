The Pokemon Company have surprised fans by dropping an electrifying “DJ Pikachu” mixtape remix on their Japanese YouTube channel, and fans are totally loving the shock music video and, of course, DJ Pikachu.

The surprise Pokemon music video, titled “Lighting Remix,” features the franchise’s famous electric mouse spinning the decks in a strobe-heavy warehouse.

In the clip, the huge, stuffed Pikachu remixes a number of popular songs from the game’s long history, including the original “Red” and “Blue” intro music (made very dirty) as well as Pokemon Centre noises, and the first generation battle theme.

Throughout the clip, effects and strobes surround the energetic Pikachu.

DJ Pikachu ends his surprise ⁠— but very, very welcome ⁠— remix set with a second take on the original Red & Blue theme song, with two more Pikachu dancers coming out to flank the DJ during the finale.

All in all, the two-and-a-half-minute music montage is pretty dang hilarious, and fans are loving it. It’s already racked up more than 25k views in its first two hours on YouTube. We’re going to be honest too ⁠— it goes hard, in the best way possible.

Don’t take our word for it; here’s the “DJ Pikachu” video:

Pokemon fans are loving “DJ Pikachu”

Pretty awesome, right?

Well, if you loved it, you’re certainly not alone.

Soon after the video dropped on YouTube, we shared it to our Twitter account. The reviews came rolling in pretty quickly, with one voice: “pretty lit.”

“THIS GOES HARD,” one Twitter user wrote, while another declared it was their “favorite song”. The same sentiment could be found across the internet too. In the YouTube comment section, TiggyTiger declared Pikachu was “the best DJ ever,” while Warm Lillie said: “Omg these beats are electrifying!!!”

01MrBLA also wrote, “I’ll gladly take a 24 hours DJ Pikachu concert.”

Is “DJ Pikachu” on Spotify, Apple Music?

Right now, it doesn’t look like The Pokemon Company has uploaded “DJ Pikachu” anywhere else.

The game company has a number of movie soundtracks uploaded to Spotify and Apple Music, including a greatest hits collection called “Pokemon X“. There’s also a number of television tracks that have been uploaded on their account. Pikachu’s new mixtape, however, is not among the released tracks.

If that changes, we’ll be sure to let you know! For now, though, you may have to just hit that YouTube replay button once or twice — the Dexerto team certainly will be.