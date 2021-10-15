PewDiePie has mercy on Digimon card giveaway cheaters after exposing them

Felix ‘PewDiePie’ Kjellberg decided to show mercy to an accidental giveaway cheater after the creator opened up a form for fans to win Digimon cards.

Felix has maintained his position as one of the top YouTubers on the platform for many years. Since the Pokemon-Esque release of Digimon branded trading cards, he’s started opening giveaways during his stream so fans can win signed cards from the creator.

Despite PewDiePie having stated only one entry per person, some entered their name on the provided Google form multiple times in hopes of multiplying their chances of winning cards from the Swedish creator.

PewDiePie gives away Digimon cards

During his October 14 card opening stream, Pewds mentioned that he was going to open a giveaway so fans could win a signed card from him. Before starting, he mentioned: “I will be checking to see if you entered your name multiple times, you will be disqualified.”

After his first successful drawing with the random number generator, the creator pulled his second number to find that the winner had his name on the list twice. He said, “Jayden you cheated… you added your number twice, I have to disqualify you.”

Laughing at the fact he caught his first cheater, Felix went on to pick his next two card winners. The next one went well, but then he was met with another cheater who entered their name six total times.

At this point, Kjellberg realized that his chat was blowing up with messages about Jayden: “He messed up the address,” they said. He went back to check the form entry and saw that the fan did, in fact, fix an error on their address when they filled the form out again.

Fortunately for Jayden, Pewds decided to go ahead and let the fan win a signed card. However, it seemed other people who took advantage of the form weren’t as lucky.

Perhaps next time, the creator will find a way to deter cheaters in his next giveaway.