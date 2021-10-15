When is the Hype House Netflix series releasing? Thomas Petrou gives reality show update

The Hype House, one of TikTok’s most popular content houses, is coming to Netflix with their very own reality show, which according to member Thomas Petrou could be coming “very soon.”

The concept of influencer content houses has been around since before TikTok, but more houses than ever before have sprung up since the platform started skyrocketing in popularity.

One such house, and perhaps one of the most well-known, is the Hype House. The group was formed in December 2019, and originally included influencers like Thomas Petrou, Chase Hudson, and even the D’Amelio sisters.

Over the past year or so, several members ended up leaving the collective, but it looks like the house definitely isn’t over just yet, as, in April 2021, Netflix announced that they would be releasing a reality show about the group.

Kouvr Annon, Nikita Dragun, Sienna Mae Gomez, Chase Hudson, Larri Merritt, Thomas Petrou, Alex Warren, and Jack Wright — a.k.a Hype House — will star in a new unscripted series that will reveal a side of themselves (and their relationships) that we rarely see! pic.twitter.com/NlRF5j0ZoF — Netflix (@netflix) April 22, 2021

However, the announcement was met with an enormous amount of backlash, with some Netflix viewers claiming they would be canceling their subscription as a result. Alex Warren even had to deny rumors that the backlash had tanked the streaming sites’ stock.

Hype House reality show release date

In a YouTube video uploaded on October 14 titled ‘When is the Hype House Show Coming to Netflix,’ Thomas Petrou gave his viewers some information on the potential release date for the series.

“I don’t have a strict release date,” he said. “I know that you guys have been asking for this for a very long time. Trust me, it is going to be coming out very soon, and it is very good from what I’ve heard. I’m so excited for you guys to see it. It’s going to be the start of something very new for the Hype House and for myself.”

Topic starts at 3:39

He went on to say that they’re hoping it’ll be coming out in either December or January, but stressed that he “cannot confirm that 100%.”

Who is in the Hype House show?

In their tweet announcing the show, Netflix billed the members as Kouvr Annon, Nikita Dragun, Sienna Mae Gomez, Chase Hudson, Larri Merritt, Thomas Petrou, Alex Warren, and Jack Wright, but from promo images for the show it looks like there could be even more people involved.

Nikita Dragun actually hit back at the backlash against the show when it was announced in April, specifically at those who were criticizing her involvement in the show.

“I know people aren’t happy that I’m in it or whatever the ****, and I could care honestly less, but for those who do support me, I’m really excited because I always say this… this is so uncomfortable for me, because I think it shows a different side to my life.”

If Thomas’ guesses are anything to go by, it looks like fans could finally be able to watch the show in late 2021 or early 2022, but it’s impossible to predict what kind of reception the show will get.