PeachJars warns fans they’ll get kicked out of TwitchCon if they ask for feet pics

OnlyFans model and Twitch streamer PeachJars is warning viewers not to ask for photos of her feet at TwitchCon or suffer severe consequences.

PeachJars has emerged as one of Twitch’s growing stars, but despite her success, she’s been unable to get approved for partnership on the platform, much to her chagrin.

Nonetheless, the streamer is giving her trove of 120,000 followers the chance to meet her in person at TwitchCon in Las Vegas, but she laid down some important ground rules ahead of the event.

According to Peach, she’s not afraid to call security if viewers ask for pictures of her tootsies and have them kicked out in the process.

PeachJars vows to kick fans out of TwitchCon over feet pictures

In a post on X, PeachJars used her alternate account to issue a stern warning to fans that her feet are off limits.

“If you see me at TwitchCon and you ask for a picture of my gorgeous supple feet I will call security and you will be escorted out,” she said. “This is my final warning.”

Twitch states that inappropriate or unwelcome sexual attention and inappropriate or unwelcome photography are against its event’s code of conduct, so attendees could absolutely be removed if they get off on the wrong foot with Peach.

Not only that, but those who are thrown out could have their Twitch accounts banned as an additional punishment.

The streamer further insinuated that there was an incident at 2022’s TwitchCon involving her feet, adding that she didn’t want to “have a repeat of last year.”

When asked about what had happened, she simply joked, “three lives were lost.”

For more on TwitchCon, be sure to keep it locked to Dexerto throughout the event for all the latest coverage.