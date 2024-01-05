Parents enraged after son installs soda machine in their house

A son surprised his parents by installing a soda machine in their kitchen, but they didn’t take it well.

TikToker Corbin Millet has gone viral many times for pranking his parents. From replacing their refrigerator with a vending machine to covering their kitchen in peanut butter, Millet knows no bounds.

In one of his recent stunts, Millet nearly pushed his parents to their limit after installing a soda machine in their house.

Though his parents didn’t consider it funny, his 1.4M following on TikTok found the prank “entertaining.”

Article continues after ad

Son threatens to turn parent’s house into a McDonald’s

Millet took to TikTok to share how he installed a Coke machine in his parent’s kitchen. Noting that it was the perfect idea because his mom “loves” Coke, Millet was determined to see his stunt through.

Article continues after ad

When the Coke machine was finally plugged in after three hours of traveling to pick it up, Millet dumped ice and bottles of soda inside, as he didn’t have the syrups that are usually used in your average soda machine.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

When his parents finally walked through the door, Millet’s mom was the most displeased, saying, “Are you f*cking kidding me? Corbin, this isn’t f*cking McDonald’s!”

Millet quickly responded to his mom, “I can make it into one (McDonald’s).” Which, honestly, he likely could.

Millet’s dad, however, was more annoyed than anything, as he joked about liking Big Macs after his jaw dropped to the floor when he first saw the soda machine inside their kitchen.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Viewers of Millet’s viral TikTok laughed along with him, saying that he should most definitely turn his parent’s home into a McDonald’s.

To view another viral story where a TikToker covered their parent’s kitchen with Nutella, check our page out here.