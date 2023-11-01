Oreo ‘easy cheese’ flavour inspired by TikTok trend goes viral but it’s not real

Oreo have jokingly teased a new Easy Cheese flavor, inspired by the popular TikTok trend, and people are grossed out. However, it’s not real.

Popular food blogger snackolator has suggested that Oreo will be releasing a new Easy Cheese Flavor. The packaging shows Oreo’s classic cookie, but with a bright yellow helping of Easy Cheese’s whipped cheddar packed inside.

It also contains an image of Easy Cheese’s classic canister, as well as a slogan stating, ‘Tastes just like cheesecake’.

However, there is one giveaway in the image that proves that something is amiss. At the bottom of the packaging, it says “This product is not real.” However, that’s not stopped some viewers from thinking otherwise.

Screenshot via Instagram The Instagram post has got some fans confused.

“I will try it if its real,” said one. “I hope this is fake. Nothing surprises me with them anymore,” another added.

“What in god’s green?! Putting cheese in a cookie?! Okay… there are some lines you don’t cross!” another commenter said.

What is the easy cheese Oreo trend?

The weird flavor joke comes after the viral TikTok trend of 2020, where people were adding whipped cheese to their Oreo cookies, claiming that it tasted “Just like cheesecake.”

During 2020, countless videos circulated the internet, with users opening Oreo cookies, and squirting whipped cheese inside. Popular TikTokers, partyshirt, showed themselves, as well as other people trying out the trend.

They asked the first user, “Have you tried Oreos and Easy Cheese? It tastes just like cheesecake.” He admits that he has not, before cutting to another clip of him creating the “Leaning tower of chees-a,” with a generous dollop of whipped cheese on his Oreo cookie.

He gave it a 10/10.

The next users were even more vociferous in their love of the quirky food combination, claiming: “That is the best thing ever – I know it’s sick to say, but you gotta’ try it, go try it.”

Some commenters, however, were less than impressed. Many called it “Gross,” while another said, “This is so bad for you,” and “There’s no way this tastes like cheesecake.”