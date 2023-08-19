Opera GX web browser debuts “silly” VTuber GX Aura

Opera GX has just debuted their first ever VTuber, GX Aura, alongside a special announcement video for fans to enjoy.

Over the last year or so, gaming-focused web browser Opera GX has skyrocketed in popularity both in use and across social media.

Focusing on added features like native Twitch and Discord support, VPN integration, and more, Opera GX offers quite a bit of functionality for users.

They’ve taken it a step further now, revealing the debut of their silly, singing VTuber GX Aura.

Opera GX

Opera GX debuts GX Aura VTuber across Twitch, YouTube & more

Opera GX gave Dexerto an exclusive first look at the launch of GX Aura with information about their first VTuber.

First created as a mascot for the Opera GX Discord community, GX Aura quickly blew up in popularity with fans of the gaming browser — prompting the company to give Aura her own platform and persona.

For her debut, Aura recorded a stunning cover of “KICKBACK” by Kenshi Yonezu which is uploaded to the Opera GX YouTube channel.

quik, the creator and manager behind GX Aura, shared some insights surrounding the VTuber in a blog post.

“It’s amazing to see how Aura has evolved from a simple community mascot into a full-on creative initiative in a whole new industry,” they said.

“I’ve been a part of the VTuber community for years and it’s something I’m really passionate about. Seeing how much our huge, diverse communities liked Aura, she became the ultimate opportunity for me to pitch this project from a business angle.

“At Opera GX, we love unique and fun projects, and each member of our team brings something different to the mix. The fact that I was able to nurture one of my biggest passions under the brand’s banner and that I was trusted and supported with it has been a dream come true.”

For those looking to deck out their Opera GX web browser with new themes, they’ve begun working with more and more VTubers to create custom mods.

To check out Aura during her debut, head over to her Twitch channel. You can also follow GX Aura on Twitter, YouTube, and TikTok for more content.

For more VTuber news and other entertainment stories, head over to check out our coverage.