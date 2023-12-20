OnlyFans model arrested for using platform in a country where it’s banned

A Turkish OnlyFans model was taken into police custody as footage from her account was reposted online after Turkey implemented a total ban of OnlyFans use across the country.

While OnlyFans has become a larger and more widely accepted media platform in recent years, certain laws in various countries pose issues for local content creators.

Turkish model Gizem Bagdacicek learned this the hard way after she was taken into custody by police while an investigation into her content took place following some of her OnlyFans clips being reposted on another social media platform.

OnlyFans was banned in Turkey back in June 2023 after growing concerns about the moral threat of adult content within the country took hold.

Instagram: Gizem Bagdacicek OnlyFans has been banned in Turkey since June 2023

The 25-year-old influencer told police that she did not post the material on the other platform, stating that one of her 160 OnlyFans subscribers must have been the one to repost to footage without her permission

According to an article in The Daily Star, Bagdacicek reportedly told the police, “I am ‘avocadogreenii1’ on Twitter. I own the account named user. I occasionally share posts about my daily life on this account. Sometimes these posts include images of me in underwear and doing sports.”

Adding, “I opened an account on a social media platform about six months ago. This platform is where users become paid members using their credentials and follow their account holders by paying a fee. This platform does not accept users under the age of 18. I shared my images with approximately 160 followers on this platform.

The images you have shown me belong to me. However, I shared these images with only 160 of my followers.”

The OnlyFans model then claimed that she has not posted any new content on the platform since it became banned in Turkey. Following this incident, Bagdacicek is looking to take legal action against anyone who copies her OnlyFans footage.

