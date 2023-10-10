Olive Garden diner shares how to get a week’s worth of food for cheap

A TikToker named Wumi has shared her secret of how she got a week’s worth of food from visiting Olive Garden and taking part in their $13.99 Never Ending Pasta Bowl deal.

After a several-year hiatus, Olive Garden’s famous Never Ending Pasta Bowl is back and people are already taking advantage of its bounty. The deal is available between September 25 and November 19 and allows guests to each as much food as they can for just under $14.

One person who has taken advantage of the $13.99 all-you-can-eat deal is TikTok user Wumi, who managed to get a week’s worth of food from the restaurant from the deal. But it wasn’t without breaking some rules of course.

In a TikTok video, which gained over 510,000 views in just a couple of days, Wumi shared how she and three of her friends managed to get several Tupperware each of pasta and breadsticks from just one visit to the restaurant.

TikTok user shares how she got week’s worth of food from Olive Garden deal

Wumi titled her video “Come finesse 11 bowls of meals from Olive Garden with me” which started with her and three of her friends walking into the Olive Garden restaurant together.

They both had bags that were filled with empty Tupperware in preparation for trying to bring as much food as possible with them back home.

She showed them sitting down at a table before getting their first rounds of pasta, which was a Fettucine Alfredo with chicken.

“I ate some of it before I actually dumped the rest into my Tupperware,” Wumi said.

She is seen taking a few bites of the creamy pasta dish before her friend next to her holds up the Tupperware next to the table for Wumi to move her food into. They laughed as they tried to do it as fast as possible without getting caught by one of the staff members.

The camera then cuts to her and her friends giving thumbs up to the camera as Yumi is heard saying: “It was a total of us four and my friend Ari went next, and sis was lowkey stressing.”

Ari was seen looking around the table so that no staff members would see what she was doing before quickly moving all of her pasta from her plate to a Tupperware box.

This kept going for two more portions of pasta and bread rolls, which were all sneakily moved into Tupperware boxes and into their bags.

The friends seemed more than happy with their achievements. In a second video, Ari is seen holding up the longer-than-average receipt from their meal and telling the camera: “I’m gonna tell my kids this was The Last Supper.”