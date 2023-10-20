Olive Garden customer cheekily finds a way to get more pasta during unlimited deal

An Olive Garden customer sneakily found a way to make the unlimited pasta deal even more unlimited.

Olive Garden is infamous for not only its unlimited breadsticks and salad but also its never-ending pasta deal.

The deal allows for dine-in customers to get endless pasta dishes one after the other.

So when one Olive Garden customer was ready for their next dish but hadn’t finished her first one, she found a way to get another meal of pasta before even clearing her initial plate.

Olive Garden customers share their stories about the restaurant’s never-ending pasta deal

Olive Garden customer Andrea took to TikTok to show how she cheekily got away with getting a second plate of pasta before her first one was finished.

In the text overlay to Andrea’s TikTok video, she wrote, “When you want a second bowl of the unlimited pasta at Olive Garden but you’re full off the first.”

She then showed herself placing excess rigatoni pastas under her salad bowl so that the server would be prompted to ask her if she’d like a second dish. Andrea also placed some pasta in the salad bowl for the table and mixed it in so it was unnoticeable.

Olive Garden fanatics who saw her video made sure to comment on their experiences while partaking in the $13.99 pasta deal, saying, “I had like three bowls in front of me casually eating it then got a to-go box, lmao.”

As well as, “The manager of the Olive Garden I go to just told me to take one to go because I’d be missing out if I didn’t.”

An Olive Garden employee also commented on how they manage the never-ending pasta deal, saying, “You literally can order more and ask for a box. I work at OG, we don’t care. We can’t box it up before bringing it to you, at least at my store.”

Though Olive Garden’s endless pasta deal has been offered since September 25, the deal is only available for a limited time only, as the restaurant will end its unlimited pasta on November 19.