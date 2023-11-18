Olive Garden customers upset after discovering Never-Ending pasta rule

Olive Garden customers claimed that they were yelled at by both the manager and their server for breaking the “Never-Ending Pasta” rules.

Olive Garden is a mega-popular Italian-American cuisine restaurant, renowned for its signature garden salad and breadsticks.

One of their popular options, when available, is the Olive Garden Never-Ending Pasta Pass, which allows customers to enjoy unlimited pasta, sauce, and topping for a period of nine weeks.

However, some customers were surprised when they discovered that it is specifically against the rules to share your Never-Ending pasta with your friends, claiming they were yelled at by the manager and their server for sharing.

Customers upset after Never-Ending pasta confusion

The customers posted a video, with over 2 million views, showing their incredulous and shocked faces after allegedly getting yelled at for sharing the pasta: “Olive Garden unlimited pasta but we got yelled at twice by the server and manager for sharing.“

Many people were already aware of the rule but were shocked that the employees at the Olive Garden actually enforced it:

“WHY DO THEY CARE?!!” one person complained. “I swear to god if I ever go to Olive Garden and get yelled at for sharing pasta with my 1-year-old I will flip my sh*t dude,” another agreed.

But, while some people didn’t see the harm in sharing, considering the pasta is “unlimited,” one person who claimed to be a server explained why the rule existed.

This isn’t the only news about the dining chain that has surprised people, as one TikToker claimed that Olive Garden will sell you “anything that’s not nailed down,” buying the restaurant’s cheese grater.