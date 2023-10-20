Olive Garden will sell you the cheesegrater and “Anything that’s not nailed down”

A TikToker has revealed Olive Garden will sell you their cheesegrater as former employees claim “Everything there has a price.”

When it comes to beloved food chains, Olive Garden is at the top of many peoples’ lists. The Italian-American restaurant offers casual dining with some major perks in value, from unlimited salad to famous breadsticks and heaped pasta.

Now it looks like there might be another reason for customers to head over to their local Olive Garden, as TikTokers have discovered there’s more for sale than just the food.

Jordan, who goes by ‘jordan_the_stallion8’ online, recently posted a video showing off his latest purchase, and his commenters revealed even more insider secrets.

Having heard that Olive Garden would be willing to sell him a cheesegrater, Jordan woke up at 6 in the morning to test out whether it was true. And sure enough, they did.

“I was 95.7% sure that that was not [going to] work,” Jordan admitted. “I got to the Olive Garden, I went to the manager, all I said was ‘Cheesegrater’ and she looked at me and said ‘Give me one minute’.”

Not only that but Jordan was even given a free sample of cheese to “try out”. He said, “They gave me so much cheese to shred. I don’t think you guys understand how life-changing this is for me.”

And he isn’t the first to purchase the helpful apparatus from Olive Garden, having originally been inspired by another TikToker, ‘bo_gjerness’.

According to Jordan’s commenters, selling random items in their store is no unusual behavior for Olive Garden employees. One person wrote, “Former Olive Garden employee- they’ll sell you so much stuff. You like the sangria? They’ll sell the syrup you need and give you the recipe.”

Another said, “Everything there [has] a price. One of my managers sold a painting off the wall once.” A third agreed; “Yes they will sell you anything that’s not nailed down to wall.”

