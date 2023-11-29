Nurse goes viral Ubering to work because it’s cheaper than parking

A former nurse has gone viral on TikTok, after revealing that she used to Uber to work because it’s cheaper than paying for parking.

TikToker and former nurse Sarah (sarahkrugel1) sparked a debate after revealing that she used to take an Uber to work, as it was more affordable than having to pay for parking for her own car.

In a viral 10-second clip, the content creator shared the struggle she had with getting to the hospital where she worked as a nurse. Instead of driving her own vehicle, Sarah was forced to use the ride-hailing service because it’s somehow cheaper than the parking expenses.

“Paying to park at work should be a crime,” she captioned her video, which showed her sitting in the back of an Uber car being driven to work.

In some of her more recent posts, the TikToker revealed that she decided to leave the nursing profession for various reasons, including the parking.

TikTok reacts to nurse taking an Uber to work

Many TikTok users said they were in a similar situation, with some sharing the staggering daily parking rates they were expected to pay. “It’s $30 a day to pay for parking at my job,” one person commented.

“I live 9 min from work there’s absolutely no reason to drive and pay I just Uber,” another wrote. “I worked answering phones at a hospital and parking was $15 you could park for $11 but it added an extra 30 minutes of commute because you had to walk,” a third shared.

Others found it absurd that employees are required to pay for parking at their workplace, especially within the healthcare sector. “Employees should always get free parking!” one user said.

“Charging healthcare workers for parking is insane, without a subsidy mine would be $250 a month,” another added. “The concept to park for work blows my mind,” someone else wrote.

