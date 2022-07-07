EntertainmentEntertainment

NIJISANJI’s Mashiro forced to redebut as first YouTube channel remains banned

. 12 hours ago
Nijisanji
NIJISANJI VTuber Mashiro performing concert
YouTube: NIJISANJI

Despite NIJISANJI’s best efforts to recover Mashiro’s first YouTube channel following its permanent suspension, the Japanese VTuber has been forced to redebut on a second channel ⁠— essentially starting with a clean slate.

NIJISANJI’s Mashiro has been forced to start from square one after his original YouTube channel has been deemed unrecoverable.

The male VTuber, who once boasted 370,000 subscribers on the platform, was banned on June 8 for an unknown reason. The agency did state a change in policy had affected some channels with a number of creators taking down their ASMR videos as a result.

While NIJISANJI was working with YouTube to try and overturn Mashiro’s ban, the agency was ultimately unsuccessful. However, after a month-long break, the male VTuber is returning anew with a redebut on July 8 on a brand new channel.

“We have opened a new channel due to the suspension of Mashiro’s channel,” the agency said on Twitter. “We apologize for the inconvenience to our fans. We look forward to your continued support for Mashiro.”

The liver himself has been relatively quiet on the situation. He posted a red-tinted photo of himself in a forest on June 17 with the caption “please wait” following his suspension, but that’s it.

Mashiro has lost practically all of his videos since his debut dating back to December 2019. The only remnants that remain are certain collabs or clips on other channels, but nothing on his original YouTube account.

YouTube’s policy around channel terminations does state “if your channel or account is terminated, you may be unable to use, own, or create any other YouTube channels.” It remains to be seen whether the platform will continue cracking down on Mashiro with his one banned account.

Despite this, Mashiro has already managed to regain more than 65,000 subscribers ahead of his July 8 redebut, with the numbers flying up by the hour in anticipation of his ‘first broadcast’.

get updated

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more.

keep reading

The E3 2023 logo
Gaming

E3 confirmed to return in June 2023

. 2 minutes ago
Starlight and Homelander in The Boys Season 3
TV & Movies

The Boys finale predictions, from Starlight’s death to Homelander’s mother

. 44 minutes ago
an image of NBA 2K23 cover athletes
NBA 2K

NBA 2K23: Release date, pre-order, editions & everything we know

. 51 minutes ago
Loading ...