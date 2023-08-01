New footage reveals Cardi B encouraged crowd to splash her ahead of viral mic throw

Cardi B made headlines after she threw a microphone at a fan for throwing their drink at her, but new footage now reveals she asked the crowd to splash her beforehand.

While performing on a small stage stint at Drai’s Beach Club in Las Vegas, Cardi B lost her cool at a fan who threw their drink at her.

In return, she ditched her microphone at them, making headlines with many supporting her actions. The general consensus seemed to be, “People need to stop throwing stuff at performers”.

Article continues after ad

However, not only did the airborne mic hit the wrong person, but new footage reveals Cardi B actually encouraged the crowd to douse her with water beforehand.

The drink tosser was escorted off the premises following the incident, but now it appears they may have just been following instructions. TMZ shared a video that took place moments before, with Cardi B seen asking the crowd to “Throw me some water here, b****, ’cause I’m hot.”

Article continues after ad

The DJ reiterated her request, encouraging fans to “Splash that girl”. Cardi B then bent over for the crowd, saying, “Put that s*** in my p****, b****” — bringing her song, WAP, to life.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Some have since theorized that the thrown drink that ultimately angered the American rapper wasn’t water, but instead alcohol.

On top of this new revelation, another angle of the incident reveals the person hit by the microphone didn’t throw the drink.

Article continues after ad

“When I’m the one who gets smoked by the microphone but didn’t throw the drink,” the fan wrote. “I’m bruised and sore.”

In the TikTok, the fan responsible for the drink toss can be heard apologizing repeatedly before security arrives to remove them.

For all the latest entertainment news, be sure to check out our page here.