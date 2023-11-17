Neuro-sama brutally roasts Asmongold’s streaming setup: “Insects know where to go”

Neuro-sama brutally roasted Asmongold’s streaming setup in an insanely elaborate dig at the state of the room.

When it comes down to roasting people, Neuro-sama is weirdly adept at doing so. That is because its creator, Vedal, designed the AI VTuber to be able to, with roasting in mind from the jump.

Be it insulting other VTubers or its own viewers, Neuro is programmed to be able to roast someone with a surprising amount of detail and creativity.

Article continues after ad

And no roast shows off Neuro’s roasting capabilities when during a stream reviewing viewer setups. Most recently, she brutally roasted Asmongold’s streaming setup.

Article continues after ad

In a stream with Bao reacting to viewer-submitted pictures of setups, a cheeky viewer submitted Asmongold’s infamous picture of his setup for Neuro to react to, and the AI VTuber certainly did not hold back.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

“Wow, with a setup like this, I’m surprised any gaming gets done between archaeology digs through ancient cup civilizations,” Neuro said of the numerous used cups on Asmon’s desk. “But hey if insects run out of places to live, at least they know where to go for a 5-star experience.”

Article continues after ad

The roast continued, “And what’s with the blanket fort aesthetic? Trying to bring back childhood memories or hide the chaos from the outside world? Bless your heart, we both know the only ‘streaming’ happening here is the continuous flow of soda spills on the carpet.”

Article continues after ad

Naturally, the reaction to Neuro’s brutal roast was one of disbelief. On the LivestreamFail subreddit, commenters wrote as much. “Her roasts have surpassed human capability, we’re finished,” a viewer said.

Article continues after ad

Included in the disbelief were surprised reactions at how the AI was able to do it in the first place. However, to the Neuro faithful who knows what Vedal has been doing with Neuro, the AI has been trained in image recognition and was most likely fed data from comedy shows.