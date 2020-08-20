Netflix's Cuties sparks petition to scrap movie over "twerking"

Netflix is facing huge backlash on Twitter after announcing the release of a new film called Cuties, about 11-year-old girls who become “fascinated” with twerking.

The film, set for release on September 9, follows a young girl called Amy from a traditional Muslim household who wants to join a dance crew. The film is called Mignonnes in France and was written and directed by Maïmouna Doucouré. The French poster for the film is also very different to the American version.

Netflix’s plot description did read: “She starts to explore her femininity, defying her family’s traditions.” The film poster shows the group girls dressed in crop tops and shorts.

Within hours of the announcement, Twitter has erupted with outrage with thousands condemning the film for its depiction of youngsters.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M0O7lLe4SmA

Political commentator Michelle Malkin called Netflix “pedoflix”, while 3,000 people liked a tweet that read: “Everyone involved with this project should be jailed.”

The pedophiles at Netflix are releasing a movie sexualizing children called 'Cuties.' The description claims it's about an 11 year old girl that becomes "fascinated with twerking" and "exploring her feminity." pic.twitter.com/mh4MKftEPt — Jaden McNeil (@JadenPMcNeil) August 19, 2020

Another user wrote: “No one wants to see their child dressed and posed like this.”

I just found a trailer for the movie "Cuties" on Netflix and the blatant sexualization of young girls is DISGUSTING. No one wants to see their child dressed and posed like this. WHY IS NO ONE IS TALKING ABOUT THIS? #cuties @netflix pic.twitter.com/a4rWey3cuj — BP ENT (@ayyverty) August 19, 2020

A petition has even been created asking Netflix to stop the film being streamed, with the creator writing, “There is no need for this kind of content in that age group.

"There is no excuse, this is dangerous content!” The petition has reached more than 30,000 signatures, at the time of writing, in less than 24 hours.

The backlash is not just limited to Twitter. On YouTube, a quick search brings up several videos addressing concerns about the films with titles such as "Netflix's 'Cuties' Confirms EVERYTHING We Feared About Hollywood" and "Netflix Movie "Cuties": Sick, Disgusting and Completely Unacceptable."

Allegedly a moderator posted on 4Chan asking that users not post any screenshots or clips from the movie, adding “Netflix may allow this crap, 4chan does not.”

Netflix releasing a show so degenerate even 4chan refuses to allow it on their boards pic.twitter.com/4J7N79KUMj — 🚨1312 Owen🚨 (@TryCrying) August 20, 2020

Cuties won an award for Best Director at Sundance. It also had three nominations; two at Berlin Film Festival, and another at Sundance.

Despite the backlash, Netflix told Metro.co.uk: “This was not an accurate representation of the film so the image and description has been updated.”

It has now been changed to say: “11-year-old Amy starts to rebel against her conservative family’s traditions when she becomes fascinated with a free-spirited dance crew.”