MrBeast beats Mark Zuckerberg to 1M Threads followers as app skyrockets in users

YouTuber Jimmy ‘MrBeast’ Donaldson has beat Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg to 1M followers on Threads as the app’s user count continues to skyrocket.

Meta’s latest social media app, Threads, was released on July 5, 2023, to critical acclaim and has since absolutely skyrocketed in popularity.

At the time of writing, Threads has amassed 30,000,000 users without even offering a web interface.

YouTube philanthropist Jimmy ‘MrBeast’ Donaldson was among the first on the site and has beat Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg in becoming one of the first to reach 1M followers.

MrBeast soars past Mark Zuckerberg to 1M

Throughout the hours after Meta opened the door to Threads, MrBeast and Mark Zuckerberg remained neck and neck in the race to one million followers on the app.

Threads smashed past 15 million users just 12 hours after launch and not too long after, we began to see the first 1,000,000 follower accounts on the platform.

MrBeast is among the first to reach the coveted follower goal, reaching it well before Zuckerberg.

Threads: MrBeast, Zuck

It didn’t take Zuck long to reach the 1M follower count himself, as he managed to do so in the time it took to write this article.

The fact that MrBeast beat him there, however, just shows how big of a reach he actually has across the internet. Although, with MrBeast having over 165 million subs on YouTube, that isn’t much of a surprise.

If you want to learn more about Threads, including how to access it and find your friends, head over to check out our coverage.