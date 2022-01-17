MrBeast issues $15k fan challenge for daily memes

YouTuber MrBeast has extended a brilliant $15,000 offer to a fan account posting daily MrBeast memes. However, there is a catch to cash in that hefty reward.

Jimmy ‘MrBeast’ Donaldson is well-renown for giving back to his subscribers with everything from cars and houses, to massive cash prizes. Responding to a passionate fan Twitter account titled DailyMrBeast, the YouTuber turned entrepreneur reached out to offer a chance at winning $15,000.

Naturally, MrBeast hasn’t made it easy for them to splash this potentially sizeable cash reward.

MrBeast gives meme creator a $15,000 “choice”

Twitter fan account @DailyMrBeast successfully managed to complete an immense challenge: posting 1,000 MrBeast memes for 1,000 days in a row. To celebrate MrBeast himself reached out with a congratulatory post, offering the meme creator $15,000 if he can repeat the challenge for another year.

“To celebrate you making a meme of me every day for 1,000 days I have a choice for you,” MrBeast began in his introduction.

Rather than rewarding the fan with a huge cash sum immediately, he gave them a choice: “Would you rather me give you $5,000 now or if you do another 365 days I give you $15,000? Good luck.”

The fan account has yet to respond officially to MrBeast. Currently, they’ve only acknowledged the offer with a comedic gif to represent the difficulty of choosing.

Followers of @DailyMrBeast have chimed in too with their own opinions: “You’ve done it almost 3 times already, plus Jimmy might even give you a bonus upon the bonus for your commitment.”

“Choose what is best for you. If you can’t/dodon’t want to go for another year,” added commenter @ArcherGirlDaisy.

Whether they choose $15,000 or $5000, it’s still a pretty great reward for their continued efforts.