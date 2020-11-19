 Mr Beast gives Minecraft player $50,000 for building insane farm - Dexerto
Mr Beast gives Minecraft player $50,000 for building insane farm

Published: 19/Nov/2020 15:19

by Georgina Smith
Mr Beast

Hugely popular YouTuber Mr Beast has given the prize of a lifetime to a 17-year-old Minecraft player who made an incredible in-game farm as part of a YouTube video.

Jimmy ‘Mr Beast’ Donaldson has become well known on social media for his entertaining videos with often quite bizarre concepts, along with the enormous prizes he gives to friends, fans, and strangers for participating in his content.

He has previously enlisted his gigantic 46.4 million subscriber strong fan base to help him in charitable projects like Team Trees, and even previously bought a $600,000 island which he had his friends compete to win.

More recently, Jimmy decided to launch a channel exclusively for gaming, playing games like GTA V, Among Us, and of course Minecraft, but with various high stakes twists. That channel alone has now accumulated 10.5 million subscribers in the short time since it launched.

For this video, Jimmy challenged 100 Minecraft players to see who could build the most impressive farm within just an hour, with the prize for the best one set at a whopping $50,000.

Minecraft players battle it out for the coolest farm

It’s safe to say people were prepared to stretch their creativity to its limits for this challenge, and some of the most interesting farms included a giant Dr Phil shaped farm, some Among Us inspired setups, and even an amazing Team Trees inspired farm as an homage to Jimmy.

Along with his friends, and a subscriber (who he also gave $10,000,) Mr Beast took the time to rate each farm, with the players managing to create some rather complex interiors in such a short time.

However, the ultimate winner Crusty435 impressed Jimmy’s team with an intricate crop duster, a device used to water crops, that was suspended above a field of wheat. This player also had constructed an awesome looking windmill, which the team praised for its originality.

Crusty was absolutely stunned when Mr Beast informed him that he’d won the huge sum of money, and the 17-year-old could be heard yelling “I need to tell my Dad, I need to tell my Dad.”

Naturally for Mr Beast, the video has already scored over 5.5 million views within just a day of being posted, with people delighted for the lucky winner who secured the insane prize.

