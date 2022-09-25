Mom divides TikTok after sneaking older child into Disney with baby stroller

A mother has left viewers divided on TikTok after sneaking in her older child into Disney World using a baby stroller.

In a viral video, a woman disguised her elementary school-age child as a baby to avoid paying the admission price at Disney World.

According to the Disney website, children younger than age three don’t need a ticket, while those aged 10 and older are charged adult ticket prices.

The video, which has amassed a whopping 8.6 million views, shows two women waiting in a queue to purchase tickets for the park with a baby stroller.

The stroller was covered with a blanket, as one of the women scanned a ticket in front of Disney workers. After the scanner lit up with a green circle, the two women were shown pushing the baby-appropriate stroller past the workers, while smiling back at them.

Once the group got past the workers, the woman lifted the child, who was wearing a Cinderella dress, out of the stroller and threw the blanket back onto the seat.

“Poor kid was in an infant car seat,” the caption of the video reads.

TikTok divided over mom sneaking older child into Disney in baby stroller

TikTok users were divided over the viral video, although many commenters admitted to employing the same strategy.

“My son is 4 but at Disneyland, he knows he’s 2,” one user wrote. “My parents [used] to make me do this,” another agreed.

“I fully support this because we went in May and it was literally like taking a second mortgage out on our house,” a third shared. “We just teach our kids to lie about their age but this is epic,” someone else admitted.

Others, however, were less than impressed.

“The way people have no shame just continues to amaze me,” one person added.

“No way. I even explain to my kids it’s wrong to get fountain drinks with a water cup. It’s the principle of it,” another stated.