MoistCr1tikal claims Morgpie is the most influential Twitch streamer amid ‘topless’ meta

YouTuber Charlie ‘MoistCr1TiKal’ White has claimed Morgpie has the Twitch meta “wrapped around her finger” after she pioneered the new ‘topless’ trend on the streaming platform.

Twitch has had various trends otherwise known as ‘metas’ over the years, as streamers both big and small have tried to jump on trends and exploit Twitch’s policy guidelines to boost their own viewership.

These rules have been a constant and growing hot topic among the streaming platform, which has seen Twitch make various changes over the years. This year, there has been an influx of creators who have tried to find loopholes for the service’s guidelines for nudity and sexual content.

From what started as controversial streams involving working out, to hot tubs and body painting, it has progressed even further with the ‘topless’ Twitch meta, that has already evolved to use censor bars.

YouTuber MoistCr1TiKal has now spoke out and called the Twitch meta “crazy” and claimed Morgpie is the most influential streamer on the platform after pioneering the ‘topless’ stream trend.

MoistCr1tikal says Morgpie defines Twitch meta following rise in ‘topless’ streams

In a video posted to his YouTube channel, the creator addressed the state of Twitch content and broke down the rise of the ‘nude’ streamer trend.

“Most people usually go to the top subbed channels or the channels with the most viewers, so you will have people talking about xQc being the face of Twitch, Kai Cenat or Jynxzi.

“But, if you ask me, I think the most influencial streamer on Twitch right now is Morgpie, she defines the meta on Twitch,” MoistCr1TiKal claimed.

The creator further stated: “She is so powerful that the Twitch policy team has to constantly be monitoring her at her mercy, she has the Twitch meta wrapped around her finger when it comes to this type of content.”

With Morgpie and other streamers having no signs of slowing down when it comes to pushing the boundaries surrounding sexual focused content on Twitch, it looks to remain the meta unless major changes are made to the platform’s policies.