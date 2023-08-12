Millionaire’s wife under fire for saying women shouldn’t date “broke” men

The wife of a Dubai millionaire is facing backlash on TikTok after suggesting that women shouldn’t date “broke” men.

Sofia Kralow, known for sharing her ‘millionaire wife’ life on social media, took to TikTok to provide her 117,000 followers insight into her lavish everyday activities.

“Your daily reminder to never date broke men,” she said in her video, featuring clips of cash stacks, an Yves Saint Laurent bag, and a new Lamborghini.

“Where is the connection between never dating a broke man and being dependent on a rich man or any man?” she asked in a follow-up clip. “If you’re dating a rich man, you can also be rich by yourself.”

The glamorous TikToker also revealed she was in a happy relationship with her husband and that the two were “always holding hands” and “traveling around the world” together. “People make assumptions about us based on their perspective of the world, but we’re very happy,” she said.

Wife of millionaire faces backlash

Many TikTok users in the comments criticized Sofia’s message and judged the social media star for her way of thinking.

“So we’re going back 100 years to being dependent on a man’s salary again? Great message,” one person wrote.

“Women like you are so shallow, always only thinking about material objects,” another said.

“Relationship is not all about money, being with someone who’s not rich but is working hard to achieve their goals doesn’t mean you are lowering your standards,” a third shared.

But there were others who were on the TikToker’s side. “I’m tired of working, I wouldn’t mind a man who can provide for me,” one commented.

“We are independent but we need this,” another agreed.

“Girl I don’t even need a reminder, I just need PRAYER,” someone else said.

