Men ridiculed for spending $18K on ‘alpha male boot camp’ as clip goes viral

Participants of an $18,000 “alpha male camp” have been ridiculed online after a clip showing a group being belittled went viral.

The Modern Day Knight (MDK) Project describes itself as a “75-hour personal growth experience” that claims to help “men who want to live a life filled with fulfillment, purpose, financial freedom, and have a deep loving relationship with their family.”

With an $18,000 price tag attached, the website states that the three-day experience is only for “entrepreneurs, executives and leaders” and will prove to be “one of the toughest physical and mental challenges” any participant will have ever experienced.

However, a clip of the MDK Project shared on X (formerly Twitter) has left many internet users ridiculing those signing up for what they described as being an “alpha male camp.”

The clip shows a class of men being belittled by an instructor who tells them that more than 60% are expected to fail the class, Stating “I see it in your f****** eyes, that most of you don’t look like you belong here.”

“I’ll be damned, I’ll take this f****** knife off my f****** waist and carve this f****** tattoo off my f****** hand before I let any of you f****** b****** show up here on Friday for your graduation,” the instructor continued, banging on the table in front of him with a knife.

“Paying 10k for an alpha male camp is the most beta shit ever,” X user Jorge Satanas wrote in the caption of the shared clip. Viewers largely agreed, labeling the class as “laughable” and sharing their bafflement over the price tag.

“What a waste of money. Go to the military where they’ll pay you instead for the same treatment,” one person wrote. Another user said, “Is there anything less alpha than paying another man to scream at you?”