McDonald’s employee divides viewers over complaint about customer codes

A McDonald’s employee has left TikTok viewers divided after sharing a complaint about drive-thru customers using codes from the fast food chain’s app.

The McDonald’s app is one of the most downloaded apps in the world, as it allows customers to earn points for their in-store purchases which they can then redeem on free food.

But while this app may bring joy to many people, it can be a bit frustrating for McDonald’s workers, as expressed in a recent video posted by TikToker Jasper (@minutemaidbros2).

In the viral clip, which has amassed 1.1 million views on TikTok, the employee filmed himself facepalming and shaking his head over an interaction with a fictional drive-thru customer.

“Hi [welcome] to McDonald’s how may I help you?” he asked the imaginary customer in the text overlay of the video. “I GOT A CODE,” they replied, eliciting an annoyed expression from the worker.

TikTok users in the comments had mixed reactions to the clip, with many being confused by the employee’s frustration with the customer’s response.

“Isn’t easier for everyone??” one person questioned. “Aye ain’t it easier for you I just give you 4 digit code and that’s it,” another wrote.

“The automatic voice be telling you do you have a code? Then the employees pressed when you trying to tell them you got a code” a third said.

Others empathized with the content creator, believing he was annoyed at customers who place their order without reciprocating his greeting.

“What about a ‘hi I have the code,'” one commented. “My mom doesn’t even say that she says the code # and I always lecture her for it I’m so sorry,” another added. “God my grandma and bf do this I get so embarrassed like say hi back at least,” someone else shared.

