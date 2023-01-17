Man goes viral with terrifying video of flash flood trapping him in gym

A man went viral on TikTok after sharing horrifying footage of when he got stuck in a gym during a massive flood.

Content creator dottshot captured the terrifying ordeal while trapped in his local Planet Fitness during the flash flooding.

He said that after noticing a heavy precipitation of rain, he decided to go inside the gym to take a shower, and wait for the rain to die down.

Unfortunately for him, that didn’t happen. The TikToker said that the weather report indicated there would only be 5-6 inches of rain in his area, but that would come after his shower was finished.

Man stuck in gym during flash flood

However, as he began walking through the gym, it became clear that the situation was way more serious than had initially been predicted.

“I looked up from my phone to find that half of the parking lot I was sitting in was already underwater,” he later explained. “We were only expecting 5-6 inches of rain so when I saw this I kinda went into shock.”

In a series of viral TikTok clips, Dottshot showed brown water gushing into the building, leaving him standing on the top of a Stairmaster in a desperate bid to stay safe.

He was not alone, as other people were seen clutching onto gym equipment and looking around. According to the content creator, it took hours before emergency rescue personnel reached the gym.

“We just stood around, we were waiting for rescue personnel for hours, they wouldn’t answer us,” he explained in a story time video. “So I decided to take out my phone and start filming TikToks and the rest is history.”

Dottshot said he also watched on as his car was submerged by the crashing floodwaters, admitting that it “hurt a lot” to see his vehicle go under. He’s asked viewers for donations to help him out with getting a new car.

Although he feared for his safety while recording his videos, he’s gotten out of the situation safely and has garnered a large TikTok following, racking up over 675,000 followers.