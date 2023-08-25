Man goes viral with claims they found bugs in Walmart brand seasoning

A Man on TikTok has gone viral after uploading a video claiming they found bugs inside of their Walmart brand seasoning bottle.

With over a billion monthly users on TikTok, there’s no telling what could show up on your For You Page.

Some of the most viral content, though, shares wild experiences that users have with food and restaurants. For example, one Taco Bell worker went viral after claiming he was forced to serve expired food.

Article continues after ad

TikToker RT_hemi345 is the latest to go viral with a food-related video, this time with claims they found bugs inside of a Walmart brand seasoning bottle.

Article continues after ad

Virla video claims to find bugs in Walmart Paprika

Posted on August 21, 2023, RT-hemi345’s video shows them dumping out an open bottle of Walmart branded Paprika seasoning, showing the expiration date in the process.

“This is getting out of hand. The seasoning isn’t expired as you can see. Something told me to look in the seasoning before adding it to my food and look at this,” they said.

Article continues after ad

“I was tripping out when I seen these little round bugs in it. You guys need to check your seasonings even if they aren’t expired. This is gross”

Sign up for your free Dexerto account and receive: Ad-lite Mode | Dark Mode | Deals in gaming, TV and Movies, and tech Email Sign up

With almost three million views since the clip was uploaded, nearly 5,000 people have shared their thoughts about the situation in the comments.

Article continues after ad

“I’m about to throw out all my seasonings without looking,” one user replied.

Another said: “i’m not strong enough to inspect all my spices without passing out from fear tbh.”

Article continues after ad

A third viewer told the TikToker to go through the rest of their cabinet as well: “Go through your whole pantry now. They come in via powders like flour.”

For more TikTok news and other viral entertainment stories, keep it locked to Dexerto.