Man goes viral after giving his family the gift of mariachi for Christmas

A man went viral on TikTok after sharing that he got a mariachi band to play on Christmas for his family.

When you think about Christmas, you probably think about giving gifts. The cheer that comes with watching a loved one rip into Christmas paper is something truly special. Of course, the holiday is far more than presents

Christmas is often about the experiences—being surrounded by those you love and enjoying one another’s company. The memories you make can last a lifetime.

That’s certainly one man’s mentality when he decided to create a magical moment with his family over Christmas dinner.

Mariachi band becomes quite the holiday treat

Instead of individual gifts for his family members, a man on TikTok invited a mariachi band over to play. “I’m a big fan of gifts of experience,” he said, “as opposed to material things. So, without further adieu, put your hands together for Mariachi Ramos.”

The family erupted into laughter and applause, their smiles beaming from ear to ear. The band entered the room and immediately launched into the popular Christmas favorite, “Feliz Navidad.” Later, they performed an unexpectedly sweet cover of “Stand by Me” by Ben E. King.

Many in the comments were quick to applaud the man for such a thoughtful gift. “In 10 years, it will be ‘remember that time Tom got us a mariachi band?'” wrote one user.

Another echoed the sentiment, “They will all remember this 10x more than any 30-50$ material gifts.”

“Also a perfect way to make sure no one could have any awkward family conversations. Listening to live music could save a lot of family dinners,” someone else quipped.

“I wasn’t sure of the intentions at first,” admitted Ryne, “but everyone had a BLAST. Both family and band will talk about that forever.”

Whether you’re making memories with “joke” Christmas gifts or doing what this young gentleman did, the holiday means much more when the focus becomes human connection. Needless to say, this particular family isn’t likely to forget this experience for as long as they live.

