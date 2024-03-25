Man goes viral after discovering Walmart location with an actual ceiling

A man was left confused after going into a Walmart with a proper ceiling instead of the usual look of rafters and air ducts.

If you’ve been into Walmart over the last decade, you’ve probably noticed that the company doesn’t usually have a normal-looking ceiling. Instead, it’s more open, with visible rafters and air ducts around the store.

TikToker fatboirubie recently went viral with a video showing a store with a regular-looking ceiling. He was quite shocked and confused by his findings.

The video quickly went viral, amassing over seven million views and thousands of comments from confused shoppers.

Article continues after ad

“This is the first Walmart I’ve ever been in with a f*ckin ceiling,” he said while walking around one of the stores clothing sections.

Users flocked to the comments, with many just as confused as the TikToker.

“It never occurred to me that Walmart normally doesn’t have ceilings,” one user replied.

Article continues after ad

Another said: “My Walmart has no ceiling and has free-range birds(they sneak in from the garden center).”

“Hang on a minute you’re right??? I’ve never seen a Walmart ceiling,” a third commented.

To clear up some of the confusion, Rubie followed up the viral clip with another one showing a different Walmart store with the rafters and air ducts showing instead of a normal-looking ceiling.