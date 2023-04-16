Man divides viewers after faking girlfriend’s kidnapping to propose to her

A man left TikTok viewers divided with the “the most controversial proposal ever,” as he proposed to his girlfriend by staging a fake kidnapping plot.

Adam Rizk’s surprising proposal to his unsuspecting girlfriend Vanessa Moujalli in Lebanon was captured by his sister Tahlia. She posted a clip to her TikTok account, which went viral with over 396,500 views.

The video, captioned “the most controversial proposal ever,” begins with the bride-to-be drinking coffee with her friends in the back seat of a car. But the scene was quickly interrupted by men carrying fake guns and dragging the screaming women from their seats.

“No, please!” Vanessa can be heard screaming, before arguing with the fake kidnappers. She then told one woman from her group that she refused to go with the group of men.

“I’m not going with them. I told them I’ll give them whatever they want,” she said. The so-called kidnappers would then blindfold and push a shrieking Vanessa into another car heading to a mysterious location.

The woman can be heard crying by the time she’s escorted outside. When the blindfold was removed, she recognized her boyfriend waiting with a bouquet of flowers and a ring.

Vanessa appeared visibly shaken as she accepted Adam’s proposal while a live band began to play nearby. “You’re joking!” she yelled, with tears streaming down her face.

In the comments, TikTok users had mixed opinions about the whole thing, with some appearing to love the “controversial” proposal.

“Haha I hope this starts a trend,” one user wrote. “This is the best proposal of all time.. good job,” another added. “I kinda love the fear to surprise,” someone else commented.

Others, however, were baffled by it. “Nope. Single for the rest of my life,” one said. “This joke went on too long,” another wrote. “She’s not crying ’cause he’s proposing.. she’s crying ’cause her life flashed before her eyes,” a third suggested.

According to the Daily Mail, Adam’s sister said that Vanessa was “genuinely happy” with the proposal.

“[Adam] always joked that he wanted to propose in a way to scare her and my family joined in and made it possible when she was visiting family in Lebanon,” she said. “They always play pranks on each other, so it’s just their relationship.”

