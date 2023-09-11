Man disguises himself as Walmart employee to walk out of store with stolen TV

A master of disguise found a way to get a free TV from Walmart after dressing up as an employee and casually walking out of the store.

It’s not every day that someone is able to get away with stealing a massive TV in broad daylight, but that’s exactly what happened at a Walmart near Toronto.

While simply taking a TV would cause too much suspicion, one man hatched a plan that we can’t help but imagine he learned by playing the Hitman series.

In a video going viral, a man decided his best tactic to steal a TV would be to infiltrate Walmart directly by dressing up as someone who works there in an attempt to blend in with the environment.

Man steals TV from Walmart by dressing up as employee

Originally posted by Aditya Malhotra on X/Twitter, the unidentified man can be seen walking out of Walmart with a TV while wearing what appears to be a store vest.

“Man wore an employee vest and ran away with a TV from Walmart in Mississauga,” the user captioned the clip which has since been reposted to 6ixbuzztv.

However, it doesn’t seem like the tactic was as stealthy as it seemed at first, as two others in vests were on their phones, possibly filming the thief.

In the end, however, the TV and the imposter employee disappeared into the bushes and out of sight. It’s not clear if police are investigating or if the mastermind got away scot-free.

The clip has divided viewers, however. Some users pointed out that the box appeared empty and believed the video was faked. Others, meantime, praised the thief for his “perfect crime.”

In any case, we’ll have to see if Walmart takes action, especially if the strategy leads to copycats looking to score free items from the chain.

For more viral content, keep it locked to Dexerto.