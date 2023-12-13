Luke Combs responds after fan hit with $250,000 copyright strike

A fan was hit with a $250,000 copyright strike over tumblers sold on Amazon, and country star Luke Combs responded with a heartfelt TikTok video.

Nicol Harness has congestive heart failure, and her only source of income is selling items on Amazon. She recently bought Luke Combs artwork online and put those images on tumblers to sell. She sold 18 at $20 a pop, totaling $380.

She was soon slapped with a $250,000 copyright strike on her Amazon account, and a lawsuit was allegedly filed by Luke Combs. The judge in the case ordered all defendants, including Harness, to repay the amount directly to Combs.

However, it appears it was all a scam, as the country singer was unaware of the incident.

Luke Combs responds to the lawsuit with heartfelt TikTok video

Luke Combs took to TikTok to apologize to Harness and offer compensation. “I spent the last two hours trying to make this right, trying to figure out what’s going on,” he began. “I was completely and utterly unaware of this.”

Combs’ manager reached out to news station WFLA to clarify the details of the matter.

“That makes me absolutely sick to my stomach,” he said, adding that he was able to speak with Harness on December 13.

“I can’t imagine being in her shoes,” he continued. “She told me there was $5,500 locked up in her Amazon account. I’m going to double that and send her $11,000 today just so she doesn’t have anything to worry about. She was never supposed to be involved in anything like this.”

Combs went on to say he’s going to make his own tumbler “that’s going up today,” he said. “All that money is going to go to Nicol and her family to try to help with her medical bills. Hopefully, that can help her out.”

“Money is the last thing on my mind. I can promise you that,” he added. He also said he will invite Nicol out to a show so he can “give her a hug and say sorry in person.”

