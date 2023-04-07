Love Island’s Chloe reveals she was ‘depressed’ after Toby breakup

Chloe from ‘Love Island’ just opened up about her recent breakup with Toby on her new web show.

Chloe is best known for her appearance on Season 7 of Love Island. It was during the game show competition that she met her former partner, Toby Aromolaran.

The couple made it to the finale of their season and ended up finishing in second place. They remained a couple after the show.

However, the reality TV star just confirmed that the two have now gone their separate ways after spending months together.

What did Love Island’s Chloe say about their breakup?

Chloe recently launched a TV show titled ‘Chloe Vs. The World,’ which is available to watch on YouTube.

Her first episode featured her close friend and one of the winners of Season 7 of Love Island, Millie Court. It was released on April 4th.

In the video, she revealed that Toby dumped her and that she called Millie crying. Millie was a supportive friend during her breakup and even planned a girls trip to Morrocco to cheer her up.

12 minutes into the video, Chloe recalled a moment when the girls were getting ready while on vacation and Millie started playing a song about heartbreak. Chloe called it ‘the saddest time in my whole life’ and said that she was ‘depressed’ on the trip.

In defense of playing the sad music, Millie reflected on the fact that she was also going through a breakup. She was dumped by her Love Island partner Liam and announced it on social media back in July of 2022.

Now, it seems that they are both feeling better and are even able to laugh off being dumped. Chloe and Millie now live together in the UK.

