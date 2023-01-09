Logan Paul’s pet pig allegedly abandoned and left with “life-threatening” issues

The Gentle Barn animal sanctuary posted a video of a pig they rescued online, with speculation now arising that the pet pig in question was initially owned by influencer Logan Paul and had been “discarded” by the content creator and left to suffer severe “trauma.”

This news comes from a recent video posted by The Gentle Barn animal sanctuary, the organization posting on their official Instagram and TikTok accounts how they recently rescued a pig that they claim “was purchased originally from a breeder by an influencer”. It is now being reported and speculated that the influencer that The gentle Barn is referring to is none other than Logan Paul.

The Gentle Barn is an American nonprofit animal sanctuary located in Santa Clarita, California. They rescue animals and post online about the journey of restoring their rescues to a healthy standard.

This speculation that their recent rescue pig is Logan Paul’s comes after the company wrote that “Pearl was found alone in a field next to another pig who had passed away.” Pearl being the name of Logan Paul’s pet pig. However, at the time of writing, this is yet to be confirmed by Paul himself or other sources close to the content creator.

The post from The Gentle Barn then went on to explain how the pig they found had “tattered ears and a potentially life-threatening infection in her uterus that has since been healed. She’s clearly been through so much trauma that we can’t begin to imagine, but she’s now safe with us at The Gentle Barn.”

The Gentle Barn then ended their message by highlighting the importance of taking care of these animals and that they should not be purchased for “clout online” and “discarded” when they “inevitably grow very large and have many unexpected needs.”

However, it appears Pearl is now healthy and in good hands, with The Gentle Barn confirming that “we know her life is now filled with friends, nutritious foods, the highest quality care, and so much love.”

As to whether or not Paul was the most recent owner of Pearl, however, is unclear. While the YouTuber was evidently responsible for the pet pig across at least 2019-2020, no further posts of the two together were shared beyond that window. It’s possible Paul sold or simply gave Pearl to another owner that then abandoned it and left it in the state The Gentle Barn discovered in 2023.

As Paul nor his management team is yet to address this story, we’ll be sure to keep you updated if any more information about this incident is confirmed.