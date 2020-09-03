Logan Paul announces 2020 boxing comeback, blames referee for KSI defeat

Logan Paul is heading back to the squared circle for another pro bout this year, and the YouTube maverick has already kick-started things by taking a huge swipe at the referee from his high-profile KSI showdown in late 2019.

Paul, 25, made his professional debut in November last year, losing to fellow YouTuber KSI in a controversial split decision. The December grudge match was the second time the pair had met, after they fought to a standstill in 2018.

The late-2019 loss has put Paul at a 0–1 record in his pro boxing career, though he ⁠— luckily ⁠— doesn’t have a knockout to his name just yet. He has now announced he's coming back for a second go-around at the “sweet science.”

Paul announced in a press release that he would be returning with a “major event,” promising it would “capture the interest of both hardcore and casual fans.”

The YouTuber did not reveal any further details on his planned comeback bout, though BadLeftHook has suggested the return will be held in winter 2020.

“I’m excited to hop back in the ring, but win this time around,” he said, before delivering Jack Reese, the referee from ‘KSI vs. Logan Paul II,’ a scathing swipe for his role in Paul's 2019 loss: “Fuck you, Jack Reese.”

It will be interesting to see what Paul’s boxing arch-rival KSI makes of all this too. After their 2019 duel, the British YouTube star declared Paul had “ruined his legacy” by losing to him in two consecutive bouts in front of millions.

Back then, the two-time victor also confirmed there would be no trilogy battle, even if Logan Paul came calling. KSI said, “I took everything I needed from him… I’m the champion. He had two chances to beat me, and he failed twice.”

There was also that little Logan Paul vs Antonio Brown grudge that spilled onto social media back in January. The disgraced NFL superstar demanded Paul “get the papers” but their fight was derailed after Brown was accused of assault in May.

Paul’s comeback announcement comes just a month after younger brother Jake revealed he would be facing former Knicks point guard Nate Robinson later this year as part of the blockbuster Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr. undercard in November.

Logan did tease his return would be a “big event,” but it’s looking unlikely he will be part of that same California card. Paul will likely announce his opponent, and their fight date, at a later time once his planned ring-return is set in stone.